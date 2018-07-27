15-year-old charged after Roanoke County teen accidentally shot in head

Devin Kelly had surgery to have the bullet removed from his brain and is now recovering.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A 15-year-old Roanoke boy faces multiple charges after an accidental shooting Sunday in Roanoke County.

The teen faces charges of reckless handling of a firearm, juvenile in possession of a firearm and shooting inside an occupied dwelling in relation to the shooting that sent 16-year-old Devin Kelly to the hospital.

The shooting happened in a home in the 5700 block of Oakland Boulevard around 11:30 p.m., according to police.

After being shot in the head, Kelly is expected to be OK, according to a family friend.

Roanoke County public information officer Amy Whittaker released this statement:

"While the incident may have been accidental, there are elements of the gun possession/handling that were deemed criminal in nature through the course of the investigation."

The incident is still be investigated. Nothing further can or will be released at this time.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.