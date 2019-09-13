After crews extinguish grill fire in Bonsack area condominiums, authorities urge grill safety

iStock/klikk

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County Fire and Rescue is reminding residents to practice good grill safety -- like keeping it away from anything that can catch on fire -- after they responded to a grill fire in the Bonsack area.

Crews responded just before 6 p.m. Thursday to the 5400 block of Orchard Villas Circle for a report of a structure fire, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

A grill was on fire on a patio near a quad of condominiums. Crews got the flames under control in about five minutes, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

There were two people home at the time of the fire, but no one was hurt.

Damages are estimated to be about $6,000, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

The fire extended to the patio wall and damaged some windows on one condo, but did not damage the interior, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

The fire was caused by a malfunction of a gas grill, according to the Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue asks residents to keep grills away from anything that can burn including deck railings, vinyl siding and the eaves or roof overhang.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.