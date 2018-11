ROANOKE, Va. - If you're a member at BJ's Wholesale Club, you'll be able to skip that dreaded trip to the store after you inevitably forget half of your grocery list.

From now until November 25, you can get your groceries and have them delivered without moving away from your couch with BJ's free same-day delivery for orders of $35 or more.

If you want to participate, use promo code BJSDIGITURK.

