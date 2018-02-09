City of Roanoke considers new multi-modal station downtown

ROANOKE, Va. - The city of Roanoke is looking at investing millions of dollars to upgrade its downtown transportation stations.

The city is discussing the possibility of a multi-modal station that would link the Amtrak platform to bus service in the city. The Virginia Department of Transportation has asked the city to look at adding a brick and mortar train station. Mayor Sherman Lea said they are hoping to create a one-stop shop for city riders.

"Once we knew that Amtrak was coming, we started thinking about a multi-modal facility that serves both our passenger rail citizens and our citizens that are traveling by Valley Metro," said Lea.

Lea said the project is still in its very early phases. Right now, the Roanoke City Council is considering funding options for the project.



