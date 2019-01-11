Downtown Roanoke will have a new arcade

ROANOKE, Va. - Downtown Roanoke will soon have a new attraction.

The Roanoke STARCADE will have classic and new arcade systems and activities for gaming and competition.

The STARCADE will be on the second floor of Center in the Square near the Roanoke Pinball Museum.

The prices haven't been announced yet, but your admission fee will let you play as many games as you want, similar to the pinball museum.

The grand opening is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, January 31st. They will have live music and refreshments.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.