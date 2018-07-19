Hiker medevaced after falling about 100 feet off McAfee Knob

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A man in his 60s is in a hospital, battling life-threatening injuries after falling about 100 feet off McAfee Knob, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Crews responded at about 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday to the summit for a reported fall.

The rescue team made contact with the injured man at about 4:30 p.m., rendered aid and began to carry him down the mountain.

Initial rescuers were joined by two wilderness medicine doctors from Carilion and other rescuers who helped to carry him to an all-terrain vehicle and ultimately to a waiting medical helicopter to be flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The hikers and the rescue team were off the trail at about 7:30 p.m.

Three all-terrain vehicles and about 30 fire and rescue personnel and six police officers were used in this rescue operation.

