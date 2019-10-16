Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting that left one hurt in northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - UPDATE

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one hurt off Hershberger Road in northwest Roanoke.

According to Capt. Stephen Keats, one person was shot in the area near the Lowe's parking lot behind Krispy Kreme off Hershberger Road NW.

Local police say they are waiting for state police to respond to the incident per protocol.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area due to the large area of the investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

Officers and other first responders are in the parking lot of Lowe's in Northwest Roanoke off of Hershberger Road NW.

Authorities have not released any details in connection to the incident.

10 News has a crew on the way to learn more about the incident.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.