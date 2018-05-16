Local researchers find ways to diagnose mild brain injury

ROANOKE, Va. - When someone suffers a minor head injury, it is hard to know how serious it might be.

Stephen LaConte is one of several scientists at the Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute studying ways to diagnose a mild brain injury.

“We are taking all of the tools available to understand the neurobiology of brain trauma and brain recovery,” LaConte said.

The research is with Brainbox Solutions, a Virginia Biotechnology company, the University of Virginia and Carilion Clinic.

The new test will help detect whether someone will suffer long-term effects after a head injury.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, traumatic brain injury contributes to about 30 percent of all injury deaths.

“Because concussions are so hard to diagnose, this could really revolutionize this medical challenge,” LaConte said.

