Locals clean up Roanoke River Greenway, encourage others to do the same at home

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke River and the greenway is a little bit cleaner, thanks to some locals' hard work.

About a dozen people didn't let the afternoon storms stop them from picking up trash and clearing debris along the Roanoke River Greenway in the Wasena neighborhood Wednesday.

Armed with gloves and orange trash bags, they found lots of plastic items, bottles and cans. It was a team effort between Roanoke City Parks and Recreation, the Upper Roanoke River Roundtable, and Roanoke Mountain Adventures, a local outfitter.

If you didn't get a chance to join them, they say it's OK because the best cleanup starts with you at home.

"It's all the same watershed," Upper Roanoke River Roundtable President Denny McCarthy said. "You don't have to hit the greenway to do your part. You can do it in your yard, around your neighborhood, because it's all intertwined and connected."

The next Roanoke River cleanup day is scheduled for Aug. 10.

