ROANOKE, Va. - There's a new drug take-back box now available in Vinton.

The Roanoke County Sheriff's Office installed its second drug take-back box in the community located at the Vinton Police Department.

The box was built by students and faculty at the Burton Center for Arts and Technology. Anyone can drop off unwanted drugs at the Vinton Police Department Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

