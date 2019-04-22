New name, logo revealed in Radford University, Jefferson College merger

ROANOKE, Va. - Radford University's merger with Jefferson College of Health Sciences in Roanoke is almost complete.

The name for the new school, Radford University Carilion, and the new logo, were revealed on Monday.

Once the merger is complete, the school will be grouped into Radford's health program.

Jefferson College, which is owned by Carilion, hopes this will help feed their growing workforce

"Everyone understands the importance of it... understands the importance of building something here in Roanoke dedicated to healthcare education," Jeanne Armentrout, Carilion vice president and chief administrative officer.

Radford University Carilion will be the second-largest nursing program in the commonwealth.

