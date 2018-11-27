Off-track betting facility set to reopen in Vinton

VINTON, Va. - Off-track betting is returning to the town of Vinton.

In 2004, Colonial Downs opened its satellite wagering site. Ten years later, it closed.

"When we've been on site, we've had quite a few folks drive through the parking lot and asking if we're reopening," said Pete Peters, assistant town manager.

Now the new owners of Colonial Downs are bringing it back to life.

"It's nice to see some activity back in the space. They're going to renovate the property. They're going to spend several million dollars to renovate the structure," said Peters.

The future Rosie's Gaming Emporium will allow bettors to wager on races from the past, meaning people will put down money on races that have already happened. That change comes after the state passed new rules allowing more of the machines.

Along with the remodel, the parlor will bring about 50 to 60 jobs. Vinton leaders say it's a win for everyone involved and could make a real impact in the downtown area.

"With visitors coming into the area to visit the facility, those revenues will be spent not only for off-track betting but all of those other businesses, like restaurants and convenience stores," said Peters.

The new owners will celebrate with an official groundbreaking ceremony Dec. 11, with betting slated to start in late spring.





