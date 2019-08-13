Plea hearing set for man accused of Bent Mountain triple murder

The date for a plea hearing for the man accused of the Bent Mountain triple murders has been set.

Court records show that Trevor Charles is set to appear in court next month. Prosecutors say the 18-year-old gunned down Miranda Trump, Brandon Dekle and Cole Kennedy in June 2018. The three victims worked together at a restaurant.

During a hearing in August 2018, Charles said a voice named 'George' told him to kill the three victims.

The accused murderer has been in jail since he was arrested in June 2018.

The plea hearing is set for Sept. 9.

