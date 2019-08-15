Police investigating after man severely beaten in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are working to determine who attacked a man Wednesday evening.

Just before 7:30 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of Tazewell Ave. SE to find a man whose face had been severely injured.

First responders took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

At this time, no arrests have been made regarding this incident.

We've asked police whether or not this attack is connected to a Facebook post showing a man who was reportedly severely beaten.

Police could not confirm that connection that as it is department policy to not identifying individuals involved in cases until an arrest is made or the case is closed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what they know.

