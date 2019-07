ROANOKE, Va. - More than 1,200 Roanoke residents are without power, according to Appalachian Power.

Appalachian Power reports that 1,207 customers are without power in Roanoke city and county.

The estimated restoration time for those in the city without power is Monday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. depending on the location.

To see a map of the outage and to find more information, visit the Appalachian Power website.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.