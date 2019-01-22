Roanoke bus station to possibly move in front of Virginia Museum of Transportation

Virginia Museum of Transportation expects to hit 50,000 visitors this year (Image 2)

ROANOKE, Va. - Opposition is mounting against plans to relocate the Roanoke Valley's transit hub.

The Virginia Museum of Transportation says it's against moving the bus station to what is essentially its front yard.

City Council is eyeing a parking lot on the corner of Third Street and Salem Avenue for a new bus station.

It would replace Campbell Court, allowing a new mixed-use development to go in its place.

The museum says having the bus station out front could possibly negatively affect its operations.

City Council will hear public comment on the plan at 7 p.m.Tuesday.





