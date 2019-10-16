Roanoke police cruiser involved in wreck while responding to officer-involved shooting

ROANOKE, Va. - UPDATE

A Roanoke City officer was involved in a car accident while responding to a police-involved shooting in northwest Roanoke.

Authorities say the crash happened at the intersection of Gainsboro Road and Orange Avenue NW. The intersection has reopened.

The patrol car reportedly hit another car before going into oncoming traffic and hitting two other cars.

Several people were taken to the hospital for what authorities believe are non life-threatening injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY

A Roanoke City police officer has been involved in an accident.

The crash happened at the traffic light on Orange Avenue and Gainsboro Road.

10 News crews on the scene say that four vehicles, including the patrol car were involved.

Witnesses tell 10 News the officer had hits lights and siren on as he went through the intersection. We’ve contacted Roanoke City police for more information about the accident and injuries.

