Roanoke County Schools doubles summer feeding program

ROANOKE, Va. - As the school year winds down, Roanoke County leaders are working to make sure no child goes hungry this summer.

It's all part of the school system's summer feeding program, which has doubled this year.

They served about 1,500 healthy meals through last year's program and by adding two more sites this year, they hope to serve twice as many meals.

"There’s a need in the community. We qualify based on free and reduced lunch numbers or census data that shows that there's a need for low income families to have a place to come have lunch. But it's not just for low income families. It's really for anybody that wants to come out and have lunch with us," Roanoke County Schools nutrition coordinator Jaime Estrada said.

The feeding program is funded entirely through a grant from the USDA's Summer Food Service Program.

Roanoke County’s summer feeding program starts June 11 at Herman L. Horn and Oak Grove elementary schools. After that, it starts at Burlington Elementary June 13 and at William Byrd High School June 18.

