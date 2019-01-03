Roanoke County sends letter to parents encouraging gun, drug lockup

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County students return to class Thursday after the holiday break and school staff is hoping parents took time to make their homes safer.

A letter went to all parents at the end of the first semester saying in part: "During the holidays and throughout the year, unsecured weapons and prescription medications in the home can pose a serious threat to children. Securing these items and keeping them inaccessible to your children and other children can help save a life."

This is the first time a letter like this has gone out. It was a joint effort between Roanoke County Public Schools, Roanoke County Police, the sheriff's office, fire/EMS, and Vinton Police.

On the back was a copy of the Family Safety Pledge, which is also new this year.

The pledge includes keeping guns and prescription drugs locked up, in order to keep children from being victims of gun violence and prescription drug overdose at school, at home, and in the community.

Full text of the letter sent to parents:

"Dear Roanoke County Parent:

The safety of the children of Roanoke County is a top priority of Roanoke County Public Schools, Roanoke County Police Department, Roanoke County Sheriff's Office, Roanoke County Fire/EMS Department, and Vinton Police Department. During the holidays and throughout the year, unsecured weapons and prescription medications in the home can pose a serious threat to children. Securing these items and keeping them inaccessible to your children and other children can help save a life.

We encourage you to read the Family Safety Pledge found on the back of this letter and discuss its contents as a family. We invite you to sign the Family Safety Pledge and keep it as a reminder to keep firearms and prescription medications out of the reach of children.

Thank you for doing your part to help keep our children and community safe.

Best wishes for the holiday season and a safe 2019."

