Roanoke International Mountain Bicycling Association installs new pump track in Wasena Park

ROANOKE, Va.- - The mountain bike community has a new place to show off their skills in the Roanoke Valley.

The Roanoke Chapter of the International Mountain Bicycling Association started installing a new pump track in Wasena Park. It will be located near the baseball fields.

Volunteers were out this morning spreading the gravel for the foundation for the track to sit on.

The group raised $30,000 during GO fest in October to purchase the track. Once complete, it will be for all ages to enjoy.

"From a 2-year-old on balance bikes all the way up to professional athletes looking to hone their skills. And everyone in between. Skateboarders, there's all kinds of different bicycles," said Jeffrey Glenn of RIMBA.

The track is expected to be finished Thursday.



