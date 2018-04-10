Roanoke Peacemakers gets a new leader

ROANOKE, Va.- - A local anti-crime organization in the Star City is under new leadership.

Dennis Muhammad is the founder of the peacekeepers initiative. He's the new president of the Roanoke Peacemakers.

Muhammad plans to bring new initiatives to the Roanoke Valley to attract younger people to the organization.

"We're going to all the barber shops and beauty salons to talk to the young people there and we registered them to vote. We talk about some of the things they want to hear to be addressed. It has been very successful and those things are methodology on how to recruit young people to become peacemakers," said Dennis Muhammad.

Former president Shawn Hunter said he stepped down to focus on his political campaign for Roanoke City Council and open up other chapters of the peacemakers across the commonwealth.



