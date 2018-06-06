Roanoke pool to reopen Thursday after incident

ROANOKE, Va. - The Washington Park pool in Roanoke will reopen on Thursday.

City leaders kept the facility closed Tuesday after an incident took place in the parking lot Monday.

A staff member thought he heard gunshots as people were leaving the pool near closing time Monday.

There was a safety concern that resulted in the police being called, according to the YMCA of Virginia's Blue Ridge, which operates the pool.

Officials decided to close the pool while they learn more about the situation.

Mark Johnson, the CEO of the YMCA, sent 10 News this statement:

"There was a safety concern in the parking lot of the Washington Park pool on Monday evening that resulted in the police being called. Because safety is of utmost importance to us, we decided to close the pool on Tuesday while we learn more and assess every opportunity we have to ensure we are providing the safest, most enjoyable environment for everyone. The pool is scheduled to closed on Wednesdays this summer but will re-open with normal hours on Thursday this week."

