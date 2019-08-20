Roanoke woman wins bronze medals at Pan American games

ROANOKE, Va. - A local woman has returned home a champion after competing in the Pan American Games.

Kelani Lawrence won two bronze medals in racquetball.

The games were held in Lima, Peru, July 26 to Aug. 11.

Over 6,000 athletes from North, South and Central America participated.

"My only other international medal was at the 2016 Pan Am Championships, which was solely a racquetball event. I won in that in doubles as well. So it was super exciting to be able to get bronze medals at this event," Lawrence said.

Lawrence hopes to compete in the next Pan American games in 2023.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.