Step inside homes, studios of Roanoke artists, artisans

ROANOKE, Va.- - This weekend you have the chance to look inside the homes and studios of local artists.

The 19th annual Open Studios Tour in Roanoke takes place Saturday and Sunday. The event features 22 regional professional artists in nine locations covering five Roanoke neighborhoods.

Visitors will have the chance to see where some of their favorite works are made.

"There is a process. There are sketches that lead to paintings. And we have those sketches in the studios ready to show them this weekend. So, we can guide them through the process of making imagery and show them how to do it, and it's a great process. We are fascinated ourselves. And we have love to share there with the public," said Eric Fitzpatrick, of the Fitzpatrick Studio/Gallery.

The event is free and self-guided.

https://www.openstudiostourroanoke.com/

