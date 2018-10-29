10 News Shred-A-Thon returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - The WSLS 10 Shred-A-Thon is in the books -- and man did you turn out!

Long lines of cars pulled up to the Shewels in Roanoke, and we took many years' worth of sensitive material and clutter off their hands -- 110,000 pounds worth!

The sounds of dumping paper is music to the ears of people eager to rid their lives of boxes upon boxes of paper.

The WSLS 10 Shred-A-Thon has become something that people look forward to. Whether it's making room in the basement or protecting their identities.



"We'll go back to our warehouse. We empty the trucks into a conveyor belt that runs into a bailor. It stays under lock and key until the paper truck comes and gets it and then they recycle it," said Gary Cox with Commonwealth Document Management.

