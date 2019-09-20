Young adults with special abilities serve up tasty meal for a good cause

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke's Center in the Square rooftop was packed with people dressed to the nines Thursday night all for a good cause.

Young adults with special abilities were the servers for one tasty meal at a fundraiser for Lovable Services, and some of them will be working at Chris' Coffee and Custard, a new local café.

It was also a chance for people to see what great abilities they have.

"And then be able to think of their company and maybe say, you know, 'I have this job that they would be able to do and, maybe, work at our company too.' But to open the eyes of the people in the community and be more willing to have someone with special abilities be able to come and work with them," said Beth Woodrum, Loveable Services executive director.

The goal for Thursday night's fundraiser was $20,000. That number would pay for about a dozen young adults to complete the training program.

