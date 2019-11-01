Senior Alert issued for missing Virginia man with cognitive impairment

BRISTOW, Va. - Authorities have issued a Senior Alert for a missing Virginia man with a cognitive impairment.

According to state police, 69-year-old Abdul Musawir was last seen 3 p.m. Thursday in the 12000 block of Magic Spring Way in Bristow.

Due to his cognitive impairment, authorities say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Musawir is desrcibed as a 5-feet, 4-inch man with brown eyes and gray hair last seen in a long-sleeve gray shirt with a blue t-shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William Police Department at 703-796-6500.

