Soldier killed, two hurt at Fort Pickett after tree fell on them during training exercise

FORT PICKETT, Va. - A soldier is dead and two others are hurt after officials say a tree fell on them in severe weather during a training exercise Monday.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the Soldier who was killed, and we wish a speedy recovery to the Soldiers who were injured," officials said in a Facebook post.

All soldiers were reportedly members of the U.S. Army Reserves.

Authorities say the incident is still under investigation.

If you have not been contacted, officials say your soldier is safe.

