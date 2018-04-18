Averett University nursing program holds first-ever emergency simulation

DANVILLE, Va. - Averett University's nursing program is taking a new approach to maintaining its accreditation.

On Wednesday, an active shooter simulation was held.

Nursing students had to practice treating the shooting victims.

The simulation is part of the program's accreditation process.

The simulation was a first for the nursing program.

"We've taught (students) in the classroom about how to handle emergencies and that sort of thing. But, the research shows that simulation is a much more effective way to teach those things," Averett nursing program director Pamela Giles said.

The Danville Fire and Police Department, the Danville Life Saving Crew and Sovah Health also participated in the simulation.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.