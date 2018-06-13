Danville kitten thrown out of car dies

DANVILLE, Va. - UPDATE: According to the Danville Area Humane Society's Facebook page, the kitten has died.

In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, the humane society said the kitten had been getting better as he recovered at the humane society after his initial care by a veterinarian.

But, humane society staff members "noticed a change" and he was taken back to the vet where he died overnight.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person who threw the kitten out of the window of a car driving down Highway 86 on June 2.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Danville Area Humane Society is offering $500 for whomever can give information on who threw a 4-week-old kitten out of a tan SUV's window on Highway 86 Saturday morning.

According to the society's Facebook page, the kitten was brought to the animal shelter today and he's being treated for his injuries.

They say calls to the society can be confidential.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.