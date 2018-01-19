Danville searching for 'armed and dangerous' man as part of homicide investigation

DANVILLE, Va. - Police say a third man is wanted in connection with the December homicide of Antwan Tucker Jr.

Danville police are searching for 23-year-old Dashaun Trent, who they consider armed and dangerous.

He is currently wanted for attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

K'Darius West has been arrested and Tredarius Jameriquan Keene is also wanted in connection to the death of Tucker and remains at large.

Tucker was shot in the head and died on Dec. 22.

Anyone with information on Trent's whereabouts is encouraged to call 911, Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6508, or via our crime tips line on your computer at crimetips@danvilleva.gov. Information given will remain confidential.

