Even before river crests in Danville, flooding cleanup begins

DANVILLE, Va. - The Dan River in Danville continued to rise Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, as of 2:30 p.m. the river was expected to crest around 8 p.m. Tuesday at 23 feet.

On Tuesday morning, even though the river was still rising, work was underway to get water out of the Riverside Mill building.

"We were expecting much worse. We had bagged up a thousand bags of sand," building investor Mark Boyer said. "We've got pumps in behind them now. We're keeping the water out of the building. The water out here is high enough to get in on the floor, but the pumps are staying ahead of it."

The building sits on the south bank of the river, at the corner of Bridge Street and Main Street, and also flooded in April of 2017.

Sandbags were placed around all of the exterior doors on the ground floor of the building.

"We're going to do (something) long-term, something a little more substantial than this. This is a very temporary fix. We're looking into some engineered systems to combat this," Boyer said.

A section of Trade Street and the parking lot behind an apartment building on Bridge Street, as well as behind a strip of businesses on Riverside Drive, also flooded Tuesday.

