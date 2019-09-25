Gov. Northam considering ban on vaping in Virginia

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

VIRGINIA - Governor Ralph Northam said his administration may issue a ban on vaping in the Commonwealth.

Virginia would join several other states that have issued vaping bans after deaths and illnesses linked to vaping have been reported across the country.

Massachusetts is the most recent to join the list. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker declared a public health emergency on Tuesday and ordered a four-month ban on all vaping products.

Northam said, as a physician, it's an issue he's monitoring closely.



"That's something we're looking at right now and I would say, expect an announcement from us in the near future," Northam said.

Northam added that he wants all Virginians to be healthy, and his administration is taking the issue very seriously.

