'He had an incredible impact': NASCAR legend Glen Wood remembered

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - "He had an incredible impact," Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said of Glen Wood.

Wood died Thursday at the age of 93.

To Campbell, Wood means a lot.

“From a personal standpoint, I would say he’s the true definition of a Southern gentleman, he and all of his family for that matter. He meant so much to the early part of this sport,” Campbell said.

The name Wood is synonymous with NASCAR, but also Southwest Virginia.

Wood is from Patrick County, where he founded Wood Brothers Racing in 1950.

“Back in the '70s when they had David Pearson as their driver, they only ran super speedways. They didn’t run anything, they didn’t run for the championship. They ran super speedways. But they did run both races here every year," Campbell said. "So I thought it was pretty cool that the Wood brothers and David Pearson came down here and ran this race, being the home track for them. David actually won one of the races here, so it was special to see that 21 roll in here.”

Glen Wood's grandson, Jon Wood, said Friday the support people in Patrick County have shown his family over the years is an important part of his grandfather’s legacy.

“You can’t fool small-town people. So the fact that they liked him and thought a lot of him, that means, really, more than anything else,” Jon Wood said.

South Boston Speedway general manager Cathy Rice called Glen Wood a racing pioneer.

Wood and his brother, Leonard Wood, are both in the South Boston Speedway Virginia Motorsports Hall of Fame.

“I could sit here all day and talk to you about how much they have done for the sport. I know that NASCAR, everyone, he will be missed," Rice said.

A legacy that will drive on for generations to come.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.