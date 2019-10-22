Man dead after crash on Route 58 in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - A Richmond man died after a single-vehicle crash in Halifax County.

The crash happened on Sunday just before 4 a.m. on Route 58, less than a mile west of Sandy Beach Road.

A 2006 Honda Accord ran off the left side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned.

The driver, Terrence Tyler, 21, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Virginia State Police.

The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.

