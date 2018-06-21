Martinsville police asking for help identifying possible credit card fraud suspect

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Martinsville police are asking for help identifying a woman possibly connected to a credit card fraud incident in May.

On Thursday, the police department released surveillance video from an unnamed business.

The video shows a thin, white woman wearing white sunglasses, a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and flip flops.

She enters the business, picks up a shopping basket and then heads further into the store, out of view.

Contact Sgt. R. L. Ratcliffe at 276-403-5331 or 276-226-0218 if you recognize the woman.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 276-632-

CRIME (7463).

Information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect or suspects in this case could receive a reward of up to $2,500.

