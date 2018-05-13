Martinsville police say two men wanted in connection to Mother's Day shooting.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - UPDATE: Martinsville police say they've issued attempted 1st degree murder warrants for two men.

It's in connection to the shooting injuring Sean Goddard just after midnight on Mother's Day.

Brandon Thomas and Adrian Watkins are being considered armed and dangerous.

Police say the case is still under investigation.

Martinsville police say 20-year-old Sean Goddard of Axton was injured in a shooting just after midnight Sunday.

The Department says they responded to the shooting call in the 1000 block of AskinStreet.

Goddard has been taken to a Martinsville hospital.

Investigators are still looking for more details on the shooting.

This is a developing story, and we'll update you as we learn more.

