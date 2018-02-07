New Danville police chief wasting know time getting to know community

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville's new police chief is wasting no time making good on his commitment to be involved in the community.

Chief Scott Booth was ceremonially sworn in Tuesday night.

His first day on teh job was yesterday.

He takes over for Chief Philip Broadfoot, who retired at the end of last year after 14 years as chief.

Booth previously worked for Homeland Security and as a police officer in Richmond and Washington D.C.

He was also in the Army.

"It's been a whirlwind," Booth said about his first two days on the job. "I've met with staff at the police department, staff at the city, members of the community. I've been out in neighborhoods, checking and talking to people. You know, it's been exciting."

He plans to start having officers walk through neighborhoods and knock on doors soon in an effort to get to know residents better.

