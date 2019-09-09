Rives Theater in Martinsville on fire Sunday evening

Ted Anderson - Martinsville Fire Chief

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Martinsville Police say the Rives Theater on Church Street is currently on fire.

Martinsville Fire Department says the fire started around 8:30 Sunday night.

Two ladder trucks on scene working to put it out. The fire department say no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Fire Chief Ted Anderson says the roof is gone and crews are in a defense mode trying to protect exposures and keeping it contained.

Once the fire is out, crews will begin their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

