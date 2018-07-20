Sheriff's Office investigating apparent homicide in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a Halifax County home on Thursday evening.

Authorities were dispatched at about 6:30 p.m. to a home on Sweeney Trail for a report of a man lying on the floor.

When they arrived, they found the body, which had apparent injuries to the head.

The Virginia State Police crime scene unit was notified to assist the Sheriff’s Office in processing the crime scene.

The body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office in Richmond.

Sheriff Fred Clark believes this is an isolated incident.

Sheriff’s Office investigators are following up on all leads.

A $1,000 reward has been offered to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the man's death.

If anyone has any information, please contact Investigator Sam Edmonds at 434-476-3339.



