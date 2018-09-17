Heavy rain causing flooding, road closures throughout Southwest Virginia

Dozens are roads are closed Monday morning as flash flooding becomes a greater threat for our area.

Downed trees and standing water have been reported in Roanoke, Bedford, Floyd, Franklin, Henry, Montgomery and Patrick counties.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reminds people to "turn around, don't drown." It takes as little as 6" to float a small vehicle.

