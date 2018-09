VINTON, Va. - As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, Vinton is no longer under a state of emergency.

According to town officials, Vinton took a precautionary measure on Saturday by declaring a state of emergency, which would have allowed the town to request state and federal resources.

Vinton's emergency management staff found that conditions no longer required the state of emergency, so it was rescinded.

