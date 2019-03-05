Virginia Sen. Bill Carrico to not seek re-election

BRISTOL, Va. - Two-term Virginia Sen. Bill Carrico announced Tuesday that he will not seek re-election this year.

Carrico, a Republican, represents Virginia's 40th Senate District.

During his career, Carrico has served as a Virginia state trooper and a representative for the 5th House District.

Carrico graduated from Chilhowie High School in 1981 and Virginia Highlands Community College in 1984.

He served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2002 to 2012 and has served in Virginia's Senate since 2012.

Carrico's district covers all of Grayson, Lee, Scott and Washington counties, as well as all of Bristol and parts of Smyth, Wise and Wythe counties.

