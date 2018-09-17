Confirmed tornado touched down near Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. - There was a tornado on the ground near Richmond as a dangerous storm system moved across that region, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado warning expired at 5:45 p.m. for parts of Henrico, King William and Hanover counties.

At 5:13 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Tuckahoe, moving northeast at 20 mph.

This storm will be near Lakeside and Laurel around 5:25 p.m., Glen Allen around 5:30 p.m., Mechanicsville and Randolph Macon College around 5:40 p.m. and Ashland, Hanover and Studley around 5:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service reports that the confirmed tornado was seen near State Route 288 and Hull Street Road at 3:43 p.m., moving northeast at 20 mph.

(Video credit: John Guth)

