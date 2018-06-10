Virginia boy in critical condition after being shot in head

NEWSPORT NEWS, Va. - A ten year-old Virginia boy is in critical condition after getting shot in the head.

Newport News Police say it happened while children were playing outside at a birthday party.

Neighbors say they heard around twenty gunshots.

A 42 year-old man was also shot in the leg.

This is the second time in the last week that a child was shot in the city.

Police are still investigating, but they say they cannot do it alone.

"Somebody's got to say something, because somebody knows something. How these guns get into the hands. Is it a friend or family member or somebody sees a neighbor, somebody sees, it you know, social media. They take pictures with them. We've got to act on that beforehand," said Newport News Polie Chief Mike Grinstead.

One neighbor says they saw the suspect fire a revolver, while another says they saw a semi-automatic weapon with an extended clip on it.

