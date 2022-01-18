Canadian driver takes selfies as car sinks in a frozen river

Residents in Canada sprang into action to save a driver who was taking a selfie as their car was sinking in a frozen river.

OTTAWA – Residents in Ottawa, Canada sprang into action to save a driver who was taking a selfie as her car was sinking in a frozen river.

A small yellow car was racing over a frozen lake, but it didn’t take long for the ice to break.

The driver was seen standing on top of the car, taking selfies, as it sank into the freezing water.

With the help of a kayak and some quick thinking. residents were able to pull the driver to safety.

Police said the driver, who was not injured during the incident, was charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.