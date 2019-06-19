Captive squirrel turns wild rodent after being fed meth to attack home visitors

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - A squirrel that was housed in an Alabama apartment was continuously fed methamphetamine by its owner to make sure it "stayed aggressive."

Deputies went to Mickey Paulk's apartment with a search warrant and allegedly found meth, drug paraphernalia, body armor, ammunition, as well as the drugged squirrel.

Alabama resident Ronnie Reynolds, 37, was arrested on drug charges and Paulk, 35, is on the run according to WAFF.

Paulk is facing several counts of possession charges.

According to Limestone County Deputies, it’s illegal to have a native, wild animal as a pet. However, there’s no word on if he’ll be charged with animal cruelty.

“It’s kind of incredulous when you first see it, you know. Somebody’s supposedly got a squirrel that’s an attack squirrel, and supposedly he’s feeding it meth to keep it aggressive. That’s something in 18 years of law enforcement I’ve never seen,” Limestone County public information officer, Stephen Young said.

In the meantime, when it was confirmed that it is illegal to have a pet squirrel in Alabama, the animal was released into the wild.

Officials say there was no safe way to test the squirrel for meth.

Anyone with information about Mickey Paulk's whereabouts, call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.

