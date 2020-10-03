50ºF

India's COVID-19 fatalities top 100,000, behind US, Brazil

Associated Press

A boy dressed as Mahatma Gandhi puts a face mask on a roadside vendor during a COVID-19 awareness campaign on the birth anniversary of the independence leader, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
NEW DELHI – India has crossed 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, putting the country’s toll at nearly 10% of the global fatalities and behind only the United States and Brazil.

The grim milestone comes at the heels of a growing crisis for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist government that has been criticized over the handling of the virus and doing very little to alleviate the contracting economy that has left millions jobless.

