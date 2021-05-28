Warsaw university aims to shape future conservative lawyers

People attend a conference inaugurating a new conservative university, Collegium Intermarium, which aims to educate a new generation of lawyers in central Europe, in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, May 28, 2021. The founders say the university is meant as a counterweight to liberal institutions, including the Central European University, which was founded by the liberal Hungarian-American investor George Soros, and which recently relocated from Budapest to Vienna undern pressure from Hungary's nationalist conservative government. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW – An increasingly influential Polish Catholic legal institute on Friday inaugurated a university in Warsaw that aims to educate a new generation of conservative lawyers in central Europe who it hopes will also shape wider European culture.

The institute, Ordo Iuris, works to promote conservative causes, including restrictions on abortion and opposition to same-sex legal unions as its seeks to support traditional family structures. It successfully lobbied for the recent restriction of abortion rights in Poland and is also urging countries not to ratify the Istanbul Convention, an international treaty against domestic violence, due to objections over how the treaty depicts gender relations in the family.

Jerzy Kwasniewski, a Warsaw lawyer who heads Ordo Iuris, said that the university, Collegium Intermarium, is meant to be a space of free academic inquiry at a time of censorship in traditional academic settings that overwhelmingly targets and silences conservative thinkers.

Kwasniewski also described the college as a counterweight to existing institutions, including the Central European University, which was founded by the liberal Hungarian-American investor George Soros and which recently relocated from Budapest to Vienna under pressure from Hungary’s nationalist conservative government.

“We all hope that Collegium Intermarium will bring change to the academic sphere of central Europe,” he said.

Intermarium (Latin for “between the seas”) is a historical term that refers to a swath of central Europe between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic seas. It’s a region of ex-communist countries that are largely more conservative than in Western Europe and where conservative and nationalist parties have seen their support grow in recent years.

The name points to a larger ambition, with Kwasniewski saying he also hopes the institution will allow conservatives from central Europe to one day shape the larger — often more secular culture — dominant elsewhere in the European Union.

“We don't follow the French way of a division between church and state. We rather follow the more American way of an alliance of the spiritual with the republic,” Kwasniewski told The Associated Press on the sidelines of the conference. “We are not able to to follow the motto of the European Union, ‘United in diversity,’ without acknowledging the diversity of different cultural spheres of Europe.”

