Pakistan's premier visits UAE as his nation seeks flood aid

In this photo released by Press Information Department, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif speaks during press conference, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Sharif thanked the international institutions for pledging $9.7 billion at a recently held aid conference in Geneva to help Pakistan launch the much-awaited reconstruction in those areas affected by last summer's catastrophic flood that killed 1,739 people and affected 33 million. (Pakistan Press Information Dept. via AP)

DUBAI – Pakistan's prime minister traveled Thursday to the United Arab Emirates as his nation seeks international aid to recover from devastating floods.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's visit to the UAE marks his third since becoming premier last April. The seven sheikhdoms of the Emirates are home to some 1.7 million Pakistanis, many manual laborers that power its economy and send money back to their nation.

Sharif planned to meet with the Emirates' leader, Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on the two-day trip.

On Wednesday, Sharif said several countries and some of the world’s institutions have pledged $9.7 billion to help Pakistan rebuild from the summer’s catastrophic flood that killed 1,739 people. The floods destroyed more than 2 million homes and caused more than $30 billion in damage.